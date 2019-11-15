MPD: 2 wanted for mailroom package theft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are looking for a man and woman spotted stealing packages from downtown condos on Nov. 6.
Investigators released images of the pair taken last week at The Paperworks on South Front. The two got into the mailroom and stole multiple packages addressed to different people.
Police say they hauled off the packages to a car waiting outside.
If you recognize them or have any information regarding this case contact Crime Stoppers at 901-528 CASH
