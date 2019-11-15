No criminal charges filed after shooting victim dies at hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office has decided no criminal charges will be filed after a man was shot Wednesday morning and later died at the hospital.
Police identified the victim as 28-year-old Jerrod Jones.
Officers found Jones suffering from a gunshot wound, around 6:40 a.m. at a residence on Neely Road near Windsor Road. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Investigators also identified the shooter.
Police say the victim and suspect knew each other and have been involved in disagreements in the past.
