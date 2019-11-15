No decision from Arkansas education board as LR school teachers strike

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/KATV) - The Arkansas State Board of Education will likely vote Friday on a plan involving the reconstitution of the Little Rock School District as teachers with the district went on strike Thursday involving state control of the district.
According to content partner KATV, the state board met most of the day Thursday to discuss the issue but did not take a vote.
Teachers with the district called for the one-day strike to protest an earlier decision by the state board involving state control of the district.
The state of Arkansas has operated the district since 2015, due to low test scores at several Little Rock area schools, KATV reported. Nearly a third of the district’s teachers did not show up for work Thursday, while about 140 staff members also did not work.
School district officials have said they plan to keep the school district open, bringing in substitute teachers as well as district and state education employees to help in the classroom.
However, a history teacher at Central High School, Chris Dorer, told KATV that the issue was important for the district to understand.
“In the (school) buildings, we can protect our kids, but if we don’t have protections for ourselves, it’s very difficult to protect our kids from the way the state has been attempting to destroy our public schools here,” Dorer told KATV.
Little Rock Schools Superintendent Michael Poore said earlier Thursday that about 400 teachers had called in sick Thursday morning. If a teacher does call in sick, they are not allowed to demonstrate.
Poore, who noted schools will remain open, said anyone who demonstrates after calling him sick can face “some severe consequences," KATV reported.
