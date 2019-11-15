Ole Miss prepares for #1 LSU

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - One benefit of playing in a “Power 5” League is seeing some of the best teams in college football come to your campus.
In Ole Miss’ case, it could also be seen as one of the worst drawbacks when you’re trying to rebuild your program.
That’s because, this Saturday, the #1 ranked LSU Bayou Bengals travel to Oxford to meet the Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. LSU is coming off a huge win at SEC Standard Bearer Alabama.
It’s one of their nation-leading four wins over ranked teams. Meanwhile Ole Miss is just trying to get bowl eligible coming off NCAA probation.
Rebels Head Coach Matt Luke says, “They’ve been really good against the run, but Alabama did hit them with some big plays and so did Texas. Those were the two that you saw. You still see a very good defense.”
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.