Oxford man sentenced to 15 years for human trafficking

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - An Oxford man was sentenced to serve 15 years in federal prison on Thursday afternoon for sex trafficking of a minor in 2018.
On May 19, 2019, Edward Earl Daniels pleaded guilty to the charge of sex trafficking of a child by force, fraud or coercion.
Daniels was first arrested by Oxford Police officers on March 1, 2018, for a traffic violation.
After Oxford Police officers and FBI agents investigated the circumstances of a minor in the vehicle, they determined Daniels had operated a prostitution ring with the minor and other victims.
