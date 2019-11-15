Questions linger after death at FedEx Hub

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There are still questions about a 23-year-old father of two who died after an incident at the FedEx Hub Wednesday.
Investigators say Duntate Young was hurt while working at the Hub near the Memphis International Airport. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
"First off I'd like to say to the family my condolences and if they ever need me I'm here for them,” Mareo Taylor said.
Mareo Taylor knows all too well the feeling of losing a loved one who died while on the job.
He lost his mother, Ellen Gladney, almost two years ago while working at the FedEx Hub where her body was found under a motorized mobile conveyor belt system.
"The road ahead is very sad. Sleepless nights, anger, questions why and I'm praying for them through this process,” Taylor said.
It’s still unclear what led to the 23-year-old’s death, but Young’s family received information from his friends who work at the hub saying a 7,000-pound container fell.
Young's Father, Troy McClanton said his son worked for a temporary agency called Volt Workforce Solutions, and the family just wants answers.
"If it was your son or daughter would you not want to know what happened, would you not want to know exactly what happened to your son and daughter? You need to give me some answers and you need to give them to me fast,” McClanton said.
Jeff Rosenblum has represented several families whose loved ones died while working at Fedex Hubs.
He says many of the deaths are preventable with proper safety and training.
"This is the fifth death at a Fedex Hub in the last five years... the fifth death,” Rosenblum said. “Enough is enough and Fedex needs to put a higher priority on the safety of its employees.”
FedEx released the following statement:
“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our team member at the Memphis hub. Our thoughts are with our colleague’s family, friends and co-workers at this difficult time. We are always focused on the health and safety of our people as a top priority, and we are fully cooperating with authorities in their investigation, who at this point have not advised us of the cause of death.”
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.