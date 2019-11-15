St. Louis Cardinals’ Mike Shildt voted as 2019 N.L. Manager of the Year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Congratulations to St. Louis Cardinals Manager Mike Shildt! He’s voted by the Baseball Writers Association of America as the 2019 National League Manager of the Year.
He’s the first manager ever to win the award without having played the game professionally prior to his managerial career.
A former manager with the Memphis Redbirds, Shildt led the Cardinals to a 91-71 record.
He’s the 3rd Cardinals manager to win the honor, along with Tony La Russa and Whitey Herzog.
