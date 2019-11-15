State opened investigation at FedEx’s Memphis hub last month after workplace amputation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration opened an investigation in October at the same FedEx facility where a 23-year-old died Wednesday.
A TOSHA spokesperson said it will take several months for the agency to complete their report into Duntate Young’s death.
The WMC Action News 5 Investigators learned there have been 16 TOSHA investigations into FedEx facilities since 2014. Fifteen of those investigations have been conducted at FedEx facilities in Memphis.
On Thanksgiving Day 2017, Ellen Gladney was run over at the FedEx hub and was killed. After her death, TOSHA fined FedEx $7,000 and in a 203-page report said the company failed to create procedures that would protect some employees form death or serious physical harm.
An investigation was opened just last month at the Memphis hub after there was an amputation on the job. Details are unknown as the investigation is ongoing. TOSHA does not make case details public until an investigation is complete.
TOSHA says it investigates after workplace amputations, hospitalizations, loss of an eye and fatalities.
“It’s important that we investigate to make sure the employer is following the laws and to make a safe working environment for the other employees that are still there,” said TOSHA Assistant Commissioner Wendy Lee Fisher. “We want to make sure we’re identifying any hazards that are in the facility so that the employees feel safe.”
So far this year, there have been 24 workplace fatalities in Tennessee.
