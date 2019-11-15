TSSAA reverses Fairley High, Westwood High boys’ basketball programs restrictive probation

The next TSSAA board meeting will be in January 2020. (Source: WMC)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | November 15, 2019 at 8:53 AM CST - Updated November 15 at 8:56 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Fairley High School and Westwood High School were both present Thursday at the Control Board’s meeting for the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association.

The schools attended the meeting in Hermitage in hopes to appeal their restrictive probation status.

The board voted to remove the probation for both schools for the current season after both boys’ basketball programs were placed on a restrictive probation status for the 2019-2020 school year.

The TSSAA says the programs were on a probationary period following an “unsportsmanlike incident” during a tournament in January.

