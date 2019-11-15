Warming trend continues into next week

We are waking up to a clear sky and temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Similar to yesterday, high temperatures will reach the upper 40s and lower 50s. It will be dry with plenty of sunshine today. Temperatures will dip into the upper 20s overnight.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 50. Winds will be north at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low: 29. Winds northeast 5 mph.
WEEKEND: It will be another nice day tomorrow with highs in the lower 50s Saturday and sunny skies. Sunday will feature more cloud cover, but high temperatures will still climb into the mid 50s.
NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will continue to climb at the start of next week. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s on Monday and lower to mid 60s Tuesday through Friday. Low temperatures will also be higher. Temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 40s each evening.
