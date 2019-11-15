Woman charged as suspect in shooting at Deluxe Inn, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis woman is in police custody following a shooting at the Deluxe Inn on Lamar Avenue Thursday morning.
Memphis police reported that a man had been injured and a woman had been detained after the alleged shooting. That woman is 27-year-old Malaysia Banks.
Police say the shooting stemmed from an argument with the victim who was later confirmed to be her boyfriend. According to the affidavit, Banks and her boyfriend began to fight when a handgun fell to the ground. Banks allegedly picked up the gun and aimed at the victim as he ran away.
The victim told police Banks fired two shots, hitting him in the back.
The 27-year-old faces charges of attempted second-degree murder, use of a firearm while committing a dangerous felony and aggravated assault.
