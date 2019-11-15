19-year-old arrested for reckless homicide in connection with deadly shooting in Munford

MUNFORD, Tenn. (WMC) - Investigators have arrested a suspect in a deadly shooting Thursday in Munford.
Munford police called in the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to help with the case.
According to TBI, 29-year-old Raymond Sonwineski, of Drummonds, was found shot outside a home on Bass Avenue. He died from his injuries.
Investigators developed 19-year-old Matthew Bogenschneider as a suspect in the hours that followed the shooting.
Bogenschneider was charged with reckless homicide and booked into the Tipton County Jail.
His bond is set at $100,000.
