19-year-old arrested for reckless homicide in connection with deadly shooting in Munford

19-year-old arrested for reckless homicide in connection with deadly shooting in Munford
Matthew Bogenschneider (Source: TBI)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | November 15, 2019 at 3:43 PM CST - Updated November 15 at 4:30 PM

MUNFORD, Tenn. (WMC) - Investigators have arrested a suspect in a deadly shooting Thursday in Munford.

Munford police called in the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to help with the case.

According to TBI, 29-year-old Raymond Sonwineski, of Drummonds, was found shot outside a home on Bass Avenue. He died from his injuries.

Investigators developed 19-year-old Matthew Bogenschneider as a suspect in the hours that followed the shooting.

Bogenschneider was charged with reckless homicide and booked into the Tipton County Jail.

His bond is set at $100,000.

Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.