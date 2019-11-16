Mid-South Peace and Justice Center announces reorganization; lays off staff

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A major reorganization is underway for the Mid-South Peace and Justice Center.
The long-time executive director is out and all of the center’s full-time employees have been let go.
The board of directors admitting tonight that raising money to fund the center has been challenging.
The Mid-South Peace and Justice Center was created in 1982 with the goal of fixing community problems through non-violence.
The center advocated for gender and race equality, voters' rights, living wages, better public transportation and help for the homeless.
Now the social justice group needs help of its own.
In a Facebook post the board thanked executive director Bradley Watkins for his 11 years of service and sacrifice, and noted the center has moved into First Congregational Church in Midtown Memphis.
A fundraiser is scheduled for the organization Saturday.
The Mid-South Peace and Justice Art Festival runs from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Wiseacre Brewing.
