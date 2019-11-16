Mike Conley returns to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Grizzlies fans get ready to turn your growl towels into tear cloths tonight.
It’s the return of Mike Conley to Memphis, but now as a member of the Utah Jazz.
Conley began his NBA Career here in the Bluff City as a 20-year-old rookie point guard.
He spent the next 12 years of his life in Beale Street Blue, leading the Grizzlies to seven straight playoff appearances, including a trip to the Western Conference Finals..
Nicknamed "The Conductor" and "Captain Clutch," Conley even sacrificed his body playing with a broken face in the playoff series that almost took out Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
The Grizzlies traded him to Utah this summer to help supplement their rebuild.
"It’s really weird, I’m not gonna lie. Everything is backwards cause I’m used to coming in the player’s entrance and now we’re coming in a different entrance. I’ve never been in the away locker room before, so I’m interested in seeing that. Staying in the hotel, being across the street is different. But, seeing a lot of familiar people and faces is bringing me right back,” said Conley.
Tip time for the Grizzlies and Jazz is 7 p.m.
