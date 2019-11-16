One child, two adults taken to hospital after Sam Cooper Blvd. crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A multiple vehicle crash sent three people, including a child to the hospital Saturday.
The crash happened shortly before noon near exit 12B of Sam Cooper Blvd. and I-240.
West bound traffic on that part of Sam Cooper was blocked and the on-ramp coming off of I-240 shut down for a few hours.
Memphis police say two adults were transported to the hospital, one of them in critical condition and the other non-critical.
A child was also transported to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition.
Police are investigating.
