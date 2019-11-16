SCSO warns of banking scam

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a scam that is targeting local banking customers.
The scheme involves fraudsters contacting banking customers via text message, asking if they had made a purchase.
The customer is asked to respond “Y” for yes or “N” for no.
Once the customer responds with “N” the fraudsters then spoof the banking institution’s phone number and call the customer pretending to be the bank’s customer service.
The fraudsters attempt to convince the customer to provide username and password for the account which enables the fraudsters to take over the customer’s account.
Once the fraudsters have the information, they transfer money from the account electronically using various apps.
It is important to remember that no bank will contact a customer directly and ask for personal account information.
SCSO encourages customers to contact their bank using the phone number(s) listed on the back of their debit/credit card or visit a local branch when suspecting fraud.
