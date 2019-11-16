Strickland responds to consent decree ruling

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In a 49-page decision issued late Wednesday, US District Judge Jon McCalla denied the City of Memphis’ request to change a consent decree, which bars Memphis Police from gathering political intelligence.
Despite the denial, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland calls it a "victory" for the city.
The city had argued the 1978 decree could prevent MPD from sharing critical safety information with other agencies like the sheriff's department, FBI or even CrimeStoppers.
The judge disagreed, explaining that the purpose of the decree was NOT to prevent police from sharing information or conducting "good-faith" police investigations.
"The Decree was meant only to prohibit the City's surveillance, capture, cataloguing, maintenance and dissemination of political intelligence unrelated to any legitimate law enforcement activities," McCalla wrote.
On Saturday, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland told Action News 5 the judge's ruling gives much need clarification and guidance.
"It's really good news. It's a victory for Memphis and for public safety," said Strickland. "The judge is not interpreting the old 1978 consent decree as restrictively as we thought he might."
Strickland says he still believes the decree is outdated.
Last year, the judge found the city in violation of the decree when Memphis Police used fake Facebook accounts to gain intelligence on political activists.
Strickland says law enforcement throughout the country use sites like Facebook to protect the public.
“We see it on the news all the time when someone’s posted something threatening others law enforcement intercedes. In Memphis, we have restrictions we’re the only city in the country that has those restrictions,” said Strickland.
Strickland says the city will work hard to abide by the court order, while also providing for public safety.
