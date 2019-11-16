Suspects on the run after fleeing from police in stolen vehicle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Authorities are searching for multiple suspects who fled from Southaven to Memphis in a stolen car Saturday.
Officers pulled a vehicle over at Getwell Road and Central Parkway around 2:30 p.m.
Police say the vehicle, described as a 2015 tan-colored Ford Fusion, was reported stolen. The car’s license plates read “TN 3n44h9.”
According to officers, multiple suspects were inside the vehicle.
The suspect driving the car attempted to run over a officer and Southaven Police fired shots.
The suspects fled north into Memphis and are still at large.
The officers were not injured.
If you have any information, call Southaven Police at 662-393-8652.
