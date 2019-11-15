A warmer trend finally begins

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s along with lows near 40. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the lower 40s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and highs again in the mid 60s with lows in the mid 40s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain along with afternoon highs in the upper 50s.