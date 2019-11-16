Warming trend starts this weekend

Temperatures will continue to warm each afternoon as we push through the weekend and into the work and school week ahead.
It is a chilly start to the day across the Mid-South. Mostly sunny skies will prevail today with northeast winds around 5 mph. Afternoon highs will warm into the lower 50s region wide, still below average but warmer than days of late. Lows tonight fall into the lower 30s with northeast winds and mainly clear skies. The warming trend will continue as we push into Sunday and beyond.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. Winds: Northeast around 5 mph. High: 53.
TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Winds: Northeast around 5 mph. Low: 31.
SUNDAY: A weak disturbance will pass north of the region tomorrow night, giving us a few small rain chances. Otherwise, that system will give us mostly to partly cloudy skies during the day. Afternoon highs are back into the middle 50s with west winds around 5 mph. Sunday night is looking mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 30s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and overnight lows in the lower 40s. Mostly sunny skies return Tuesday with afternoon highs in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the lower 40s. The warming trend continues for Wednesday, highs will be in the middle 60s with mostly sunny skies and overnight lows are in the upper 40s. Thursday we are back to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers, highs are in the upper 60s with overnight lows in the middle 40s. Friday the rain chances linger with highs in the upper 50s under mostly cloudy skies.
