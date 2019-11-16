Women charged as accessories to a murder that led to a retaliation killing

ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Investigators in Mississippi have arrested two women in connection with a murder that led to a second murder in retaliation.
Deputies with the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the deadly shooting of Terrance Cole Jr. Wednesday. The sheriff’s office then received information from the Corinth Police Department that Cole’s murder may have been connected to a missing person investigation in Corinth.
Working together, Alcorn County deputies and Corinth detectives determined Cole allegedly murdered Jeffrey Moore. They believe Cole was then killed in retaliation.
On Thursday, deputies charged 26-year-old Christina Gurley and 18-year-old Alissa Wilburn with being accessories after the fact to Moore’s murder and tampering with evidence.
Investigators found the home where Moore’s alleged murder took place but his body is still missing.
Both murder investigations are ongoing.
Anyone with information should call the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 286-5521.
