Attorney attributes his grandfather’s briefcase to recent success

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A high-profile Memphis attorney is crediting a recent string of legal victories on a new good luck charm.
Attorney Blake Ballin represented Ronnie Gorton, the former leader at The Awakening Church in Atoka who was accused of child sex abuse.
Ballin also represented Anwar Ghazlai, who was charged with first degree murder in the death of a 17-year-old who stole a beer from the store where Ghazali worked. Ghazali was charged with first degree murder but convicted of second degree murder.
And then on Thursday, Ballin was representing a man convicted of rape who said he didn't do it. After Ballin was cross examining the man's accuser who he said told several different stories, the trial abruptly ended.
"For the last two days, I've been going over with her during cross examination all of the differences in her three statements,” said Ballin.
Ballin said on the second day the woman walked out of the courtroom and told the prosecutor she was finished, no more testifying. The case was dismissed.
Ballin says recently he’s been able to rattle people on the stand, a new development in his law career.
"I don’t know if I’ve gotten the cross examination genie from my father, or the fact that I’ve been using my deceased grandfather’s briefcase,” said Ballin.
Blake comes from a family of well-known lawyers. His grandfather is Marvin Ballin who started the prestigious and very well-known Ballin Law Firm in the 60s. Blake's father is high-profile attorney Leslie Ballin.
In the law offices you can see Marvin looking over everyone. And Blake just started using his grandfather's briefcase after it was recently discovered about a year after Marvin died.
"I’m using this nice, old briefcase and I feel Marvin is right there with me,” said Ballin.
