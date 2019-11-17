Manhood University, WOWS program host graduation ceremony

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Saturday morning, a class graduated from Manhood University and another graduated from the Women Offering Women Support program.
The programs give people who've had criminal convictions, drug additions or who've just lived tough lives, a second chance.
Participants undergo six weeks of training to help them build character, improve relationships, develop goals and other life and career skills.
Ken Moody, special assistant to Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, helped start the programs starting with Manhood University.
“It makes us all better. It not just helps them become better fathers, husbands and leaders, but it helps our city,” said Moody.
Moody says more than 500 people have graduated from the programs.
He says another class is starting up in February.
