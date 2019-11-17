Shelby Co. Commission to discuss testing students for lead at affected schools

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The discussion of lead in schools may continue when the Shelby County Commission meets on Monday.
On Thursday, the health department told commissioners about the 35 schools that tested positive for lead in some of its water sources.
Shelby County Health Department Director, Alisa Haushalter said that early estimates show 19,000 students should be tested for lead.
"We know historically that lead poisoning impacts children," she said. "There truly is no safe level for lead -- there is considered acceptable by EPA standard."
She also clarified that there is a difference between lead exposure and lead poisoning.
"If you go over a level of five micrograms per deciliter that would be what we call lead poisoning," Haushalter said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, children are more vulnerable to lead poisoning.
If they are exposed, it is possible that they do not show symptoms.
The CDC also explains that long-term exposure could cause problems like developmental delay, learning difficulties and more.
Haushalter said the risk is limited for students since many of the drinking sources impacted in schools were not in use.
The health department will offer screenings free at their clinics for the children that attend the affected schools.
Haushalter told the commission Thursday she plans to give the option for the testing to be done at school.
The test consists of a three-step process.
The first is an environmental assessment, followed by a finger prick.
Haushalter said if that tests positive, then the child's blood will be drawn.
It can then take up to five days to get the results.
Haushalter said they are only screening students who attend the affected schools, or students who transferred from one of those schools.
Parents do not have to show proof of enrollment.
If high lead levels are found in the child's blood, the health department said the test will be repeated monthly.
It has not yet been determined when the testing will be offered at the schools.
