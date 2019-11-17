Tracking a weak cold front to wrap up the weekend

THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday we will keep with mostly cloudy skies and afternoon highs will remain in the upper to middle 50s region wide, overnight lows will dip into the lower 40s. Tuesday we will see mostly sunny skies and much warmer afternoon highs in the 60s, lows will fall into the middle to lower 40s. Wednesday we will see mostly sunny skies with even warmer afternoon highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s along with overnight lows in the upper 50s. Thursday we are back to mostly cloudy skies along with scattered showers and highs again in the upper 60s with lows in the middle 40s. Friday we will be cooler with mostly cloudy skies, a chance for a shower, and highs in the middle 50s with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.