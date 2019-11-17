Tracking a weak cold front to wrap up the weekend

A weak cold front will move across the Mid-South today, giving us increasing cloud cover to end the weekend and start the week ahead.
Clear skies have prevailed across the region this morning, that gave way to some frost across the region. Expect increasing clouds during the day today, all thanks to a cold front that will push into the region. Highs today will warm into the upper 50s with west winds around 5 mph. Mostly cloudy skies will prevail tonight with lows in the upper 30s along with west winds around 5 mph.
TODAY: Increasing clouds. Winds: West around 5 mph. High: 58.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Winds: West around 5 mph. Low: 38.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday we will keep with mostly cloudy skies and afternoon highs will remain in the upper to middle 50s region wide, overnight lows will dip into the lower 40s. Tuesday we will see mostly sunny skies and much warmer afternoon highs in the 60s, lows will fall into the middle to lower 40s. Wednesday we will see mostly sunny skies with even warmer afternoon highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s along with overnight lows in the upper 50s. Thursday we are back to mostly cloudy skies along with scattered showers and highs again in the upper 60s with lows in the middle 40s. Friday we will be cooler with mostly cloudy skies, a chance for a shower, and highs in the middle 50s with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Saturday the clouds look to stick around along with small rain chances. Afternoon highs will remain in the lower 50s region wide.
Keep it with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team for the latest on the Mid-South forecast.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.