Warmer today but a cold front approaches tomorrow

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy and slightly cooler with afternoon highs in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the lower 40s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and much warmer with high temperatures reaching the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and even warmer with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and highs again in the upper 60s with lows in the mid 40s. Friday will be cooler with a mostly cloudy sky, a chance of showers, highs in the mid 50s, and lows in the upper 30s.