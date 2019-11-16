Warmer today but a cold front approaches tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Plenty of sunshine and dry air allowed temperatures warm just below but closer to average today. A weak cold front gets closer to the Mid-South tomorrow bringing an increase in cloud cover.
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear Wind: NE 5 Low: 32
SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy Wind: W 5 High: 58
SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy Wind: W 5 Low: 38
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy and slightly cooler with afternoon highs in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the lower 40s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and much warmer with high temperatures reaching the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and even warmer with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and highs again in the upper 60s with lows in the mid 40s. Friday will be cooler with a mostly cloudy sky, a chance of showers, highs in the mid 50s, and lows in the upper 30s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.