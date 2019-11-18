Breakdown: Why leaves can be as slick as ice

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - During the winter we all think about how slick road conditions can be when ice is present, but did you know that leaves can be as slick as ice?
When leaves collect on roads and become wet, it can be similar to driving on ice. If temperatures fall below freezing, leaves can freeze and make the roads slick and dangerous. Leaves can reduce a car’s traction, which can cause your car to skid.
The reason leaves can be slick is because they contain a waxy coating that can cause your tires to slip when the leaves are numerous. They can also make it hard to slow down if you are driving on a road covered with leaves, especially when navigating around turns.
Here are some tips that may help keep you safe when it comes to leaves in and around roads:
- Allow yourself plenty of room to stop in an emergency by keeping a big distance between you and the car in front of you.
- Never drive through a leaf pile as leaves can make it difficult to see potholes and bumps in the road.
- Use caution going around turns and where children are playing as children like to play in leaves.
- Keep your windshield free of leaves, which can help avoid leaves from getting stuck under the windshield wiper blades.
- In order to avoid the possibility of a fire hazard don’t park your vehicle over a pile of leaves.
