City officials to hold meeting informing Memphians of new bus rapid transit project

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Commissioners and citizens will learn more about efforts to bring a bus rapid transit line to Memphis on Monday.
County commissioners will hear a 10-minute presentation earlier in the day, and on Monday night officials will hold a meeting so that average citizens can learn more about the bus rapid transit.
Bus rapid transit (BRT) is a type of bus service that uses modern vehicles, high-frequency schedules and roadway improvements to make travel safe, reliable and more convenient.
Last week, Congressman Steve Cohen announced that MATA will receive a $12 million federal grant to link downtown to the Medical District, Overton Square and the University of Memphis.
This would be known as the Innovation Corridor.
The grant would also pay for 28 new transit stations -- which look a lot different from a regular bus stop --- and nine electric buses that will come equipped with Wi-Fi.
But the $12 million grant is only a down payment for bus rapid transit. The total cost of the project is projected to be $65 million.
Tonight, you have a chance to learn more about how bus rapid transit works, and what this would mean for Memphis. MATA and city officials are holding a meeting at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Officials are hoping people come to that meeting to share their concerns and get answers to any questions they may have.
