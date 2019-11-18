Clouds linger through tonight

Expect off and on clouds this afternoon with pockets of sunshine. Highs will reach the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be light out of the northwest at 5 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. A stray shower can’t be ruled out. Low: 45. Winds southwest 5-10 mph.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY: Sun will return in full tomorrow with highs in the low to mid 60s. It will also be dry and sunny on Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Lows each morning will be in the 40s.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY: It will be unseasonably warm through Thursday with high temperatures near 70 degrees. A weak cold front will arrive in the Mid-South Thursday afternoon and will sit over our area through Friday night. Widespread rain will be likely late Thursday into early Friday. No severe weather is expected, but rain could be heavy at times.
WEEKEND: Temperatures will drop into the 50s for highs and 30s for lows over the weekend. Saturday will feature clouds early, but those will clear later in the day. Sunday will feature more sunshine and dry conditions.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.