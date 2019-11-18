FedEx CEO challenges The New York Times’ recently published article detailing the company’s taxes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - FedEx CEO Fred Smith is fighting back against The New York Times, even challenging the publisher to a debate!
This comes after the Times published a story on Sunday, detailing how FedEx cut its tax bill to zero.
It’s probably not the response The New York Times or anyone expected -- to be challenged to a debate. But it’s clear Fred Smith wasn’t happy with what he read.
The Times says it dug through financial filings and discovered that between 2017 and 2018 FedEx managed to cut its tax bill from $1.5 billion to just zero.
The Times says FedEx was able to do this because the company, and Smith in particular, lobbied hard for the Trump tax cut that passed in 2017.
The paper says FedEx has also saved at least $1.6 billion in taxes since that law took effect.
Smith swung back at the Times Sunday releasing a statement calling the story “distorted and factually incorrect.” He also accused the Times of not paying taxes in 2017 and only paying $30 million in 2018.
Smith then challenged the publisher of the Times, A.G. Sulzberger, and the business section editor to a debate. He says the debate should focus on federal tax policy and the societal benefits of business investments to the U.S. economy.
The Times took to Twitter stating Smith’s statement didn’t challenged any facts that were presented in the article and stand by the article in it entirety.
There is word on the possibility of a debate at this time.
