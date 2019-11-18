Former ‘Idol’ contestant Danny Gokey offers advice to Arkansas ‘Voice’ contestant about life after the show

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Danny Gokey knows a thing or two about singing competitions.
He placed third on “American Idol” 10 years ago.
This past weekend, he greeted hundreds of fans at a performance at Faith Baptist in Bartlett.
Gokey offered a little advice to Marybeth Byrd, a contestant on this season of NBC’s “The Voice,” about life after the spotlight.
“Don’t let other people determine,” said Gokey. “You determine what you want to do and follow that path. Have a plan in place. Be ready to sacrifice and invest. And believe in your vision when no one else believes in it.”
Byrd is from Armorel, Arkansas. Gokey says he admires her determination at just 18 years old.
He was 28 when he auditioned for “American Idol.”
Gokey embarks on a new tour next month promoting his new Christmas album.
Byrd is on John Legend’s team.
