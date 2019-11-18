Judge dismisses family’s petition for new DNA testing in effort to exonerate man executed in 2006

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A judge has ruled that the family of a man executed after murder and rape convictions has no standing to request new DNA testing.
Attorneys for Sedley Alley’s family were in court last month asking a judge for DNA testing they believed would exonerate Alley 13 years after his death sentence was carried out in 2006. The judge on Monday dismissed the family’s petition.
Alley was found guilty in 1985 for the rape and murder of 19-year-old U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Suzanne Marie Collins, of Millington.
Alley confessed to the crimes, but attorneys for the Innocence Project believe a man awaiting trial for murder in St. Louis may be the actual killer and that Alley’s confession was fake.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.