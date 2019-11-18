Man clipped by train while walking along tracks in Byhalia

BYHALIA, Miss. (WMC) - Police in Byhalia, Mississippi say a man had a close call Monday while walking along a set of train tracks.
Officers arrived on the scene of a reported crash on a railway near Highway 178 and Shinault Road.
BPD says a man was walking on the tracks when two trains – one traveling west and the other east – passed by.
The man stepped off the track and then back on when a train clipped him.
Police says the victim was up and walking when officers arrived on the scene. He was sent to the hospital for further evaluation.
