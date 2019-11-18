Marybeth Byrd continues journey on the Voice

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - There are quite a few new “Byrd Watchers,” rooting for Marybeth Byrd as she continues her quest to win NBC’s The Voice.
Coming from Armorel, Marybeth Byrd never anticipated when she tried out for the TV show she would have such an amazing journey ahead of her.
“You know just being from such a small town, going to the big stage in L.A., it’s a really huge leap. But, I’m taking a leap of faith,” said Byrd. “It’s been an amazing experience that I wouldn’t trade for the world.”
Marybeth grew up with a stutter.
That is until her parents heard her singing and realized that she wasn’t in fact stuttering at all.
She would go on to perform in Blytheville’s Johnny Tolley Variety Show and compete in the Miss Arkansas Outstanding Teen pageant.
After graduating high school, she began college at Arkansas State University.
“Right now, I’m actually taking online classes. So, I’m doing both,” she said. “I’m doing college and this.”
As seen before she auditioned, Marybeth also helps out with her dad’s barbecue business.
Since then, let’s just say her dad is loving the spotlight.
“Yes, the other day, he actually said, ‘Well, I think I’m more famous now that you.’ He’s enjoying this,” said Byrd.
From the first audition until now, Marybeth has gotten the opportunity to meet some very influential people, including Taylor Swift.
“I’m not even going to lie when I saw that it was Taylor Swift it was like, I was so excited that I couldn’t act excited,” said Byrd. “I didn’t even know what to do because it was amazing.”
“He is just so punctual with everything,” said Byrd. “He knows exactly what he’s doing, so every time he gives me a song suggestion, you know I always take it because he’s so amazing and so talented.”
As she continues on with the competition, she has one message she wants to share with everyone back here in Region 8:
“I just want to tell all of my “Byrd watchers” thank you so much for all of the love and support,” she said. “I cannot tell you how much it means to me. I could not do this without you guys. Y’all push me to be my best each time I hit the stage and I’m just so incredibly thankful.”
If you want to vote for Marybeth, you can do so by using the official Voice app or by going to The Voice website.
You are able to vote up to 20 times.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.