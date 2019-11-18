Memphis band’s music featured in ‘Bluff City Law’ promo

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The soulful sounds you hear in the background of the “Bluff City Law” promo are as Memphis made as the show itself.
The song that introduced the world to Strait and Associates is called “Don’t Give Up” and it’s from a Memphis soul, blues and jam band called Southern Avenue.
“The song has a very special energy that really translates good to that show,” said Ori Naftaly of Southern Avenue.
We caught up with a few of members of the band during a stop on their whirlwind tour.
“If you’re doing a series based on a city, you wanna know what the city sounds like,” said Tierinii Jackson of Southern Avenue. “And we just got lucky, I guess.”
You can jam with Southern Avenue Saturday night at the Halloran Center downtown. Listen to “Don’t Give Up” and the band’s other tunes here.
