2019 Methodist Healthcare Luncheon to benefit Methodist Le Bonheur

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Award-winning actress Andie McDowell will be in the Bluff City Friday for a luncheon benefiting Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare.
The 2019 Methodist Healthcare Luncheon will be held at Peabody Hotel at 11:45 a.m.
WMC Action News 5 Anchor Joe Birch will host the event.
Healthcare leaders, patients, families, donors and friends will come together for an inspiring lunch and intimate conversation with MacDowell.
MacDowell is returning to her Southern roots to share her personal connection to heart health through the loss of her mother following a heart attack.
For tickets, click here or call 901-516-0500.
