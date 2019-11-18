More clouds today, warm-up this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It's chilly again this morning with temperatures in the 30s. We will have sunshine this morning, but clouds will gradually increase throughout the day. This afternoon will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Most of the night will also be cloudy, but clouds will clear by tomorrow morning.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. High: 56. Winds will be northwest at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Low: 44. Winds south 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: There will be full sunshine tomorrow with highs in the mid 60s. It will also be dry and sunny on Wednesday. It will be unseasonably warm through Thursday with high temperatures sitting near 70 degrees. A weak cold front will arrive in the Mid-South on Thursday afternoon and will sit over our area through Friday night. Widespread rain will be likely late Thursday into early Friday. No severe weather is expected, but rain could be heavy at times.
WEEKEND: Temperatures will drop into the 50s for highs and 30s for lows over the weekend. Saturday will feature clouds early, but those will clear later in the day. Sunday will feature more sunshine an dry conditions.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.