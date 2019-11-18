More clouds today, warm-up this week

REST OF THE WEEK: There will be full sunshine tomorrow with highs in the mid 60s. It will also be dry and sunny on Wednesday. It will be unseasonably warm through Thursday with high temperatures sitting near 70 degrees. A weak cold front will arrive in the Mid-South on Thursday afternoon and will sit over our area through Friday night. Widespread rain will be likely late Thursday into early Friday. No severe weather is expected, but rain could be heavy at times.