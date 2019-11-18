88 pounds of drugs seized in Blytheville bust

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (WMC) - Two people are facing charges in connection with a drug investigation involving a Memphis trucking company.
The Department of Homeland Security, the Second Judicial Drug Task Force and the Blytheville Police Department conducted the operation.
Prosecuting attorney Scott Ellington says DHS agents confirmed the presence of controlled substances inside a suspicious shipping container in Memphis.
According to investigators, agents intercepted a shipment and delivered it to its Blytheville destination.
Ellington says agents seized 62.7 pounds of methamphetamine, 23 pounds of marijuana and 2.4 pounds of an undetermined substance, which they believe to be heroin or cocaine. Randie Booker, 35, and George Green, 49, are charged in connection with the case. Their bonds are set at $1 million each.
Ellington says the estimated street value of the drugs nears $1 million.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.