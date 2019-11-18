Restaurant fundraising to return the body of employee killed in hit-and-run home to Guatemala

OAKLAND, Tenn. (WMC) - A restaurant in Oakland, Tennessee is asking for your help to send the body of one of its employees home to his family.
Co-workers say Juan Bartolo was a young man chasing his dreams in the United States and sending money home to family in Guatemala. He was killed in a hit-and-run incident and now those co-workers are coming together to give his family closure.
“If he could go the extra mile, he would. That's the type of guy he was,” said Jaime Castillo, manager at Margaritas Restaurant.
Hard working -- that's how co-workers at the Margaritas restaurant describe Bartolo.
The young man who loved to sing and dance while working at Margaritas, was killed on his lunch break in a hit-and-run incident as he rode his bike on the side of Highway 64.
“It's just sad, you know what I'm saying? And for something for that to happen and in an instant, you're gone and all we've got is just memories now,” said Castillo.
Jaime Castillo, a manager at Margaritas, says Juan helped take care of his family in Guatemala and lived with his brother in Oakland.
A fundraising jar in Bartolo’s memory sits by the cash register inside the restaurant. The goal is to raise enough money to send Juan’s body back to his family in Latin America and give his family some closure.
“Everybody, their family, their closer friends, the people that he grew up with, everybody … It’s his homeland, Guatemala. And they’re waiting for him to come back from his dream and he couldn’t make it unfortunately. This type of situation, this is the only thing we could do, help out,” said Castillo.
Castillo and Bartolo’s other co-workers hope Oakland Police can find and arrest whoever is responsible for Juan’s death.
They hope this incident reminds other drivers to drive carefully, especially on busy Highway 64.
To donate, you can send a check or cash to the following address:
Margaritas Restaurant
7330 Highway 64
Oakland, TN 38060
Castillo said they plan to set up a Go Fund Me to benefit the family as soon as possible.
We reached out to the Oakland Police Department for an update on this hit and run case but we did not hear back today.
