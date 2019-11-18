Shelby County commissioners set sights on state funding for student lead testing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Lead testing at Shelby County Schools is still top of mind for Shelby County commissioners. Commissioners reached out to WMC Action News 5 to tell us they want to ask the state for more money for lead testing.
Right now the request for more state funding for lead testing is not on the agenda for Monday’s Shelby County Commission meeting. But a group of commissioners may try to amend the agenda to get that request in today.
Commissioner Edmund Ford has been vocal about the lead testing after it was discovered several of the 35 schools where high levels of lead were detected are in his district.
Commissioner Ford told WMC Action News 5 he and other commissioners want to ask the state for more funding to do lead tests for the next year.
State law has schools testing for lead every two years.
Earlier this month lead testing in SCS schools found levels above the Environmental Protection Agency’s standard for safe lead levels in the water of three dozen schools.
SCS officials say the sources of those tests were drinking fountains, faucets and ice machines. Those sources have all been shut off to students.
And the Shelby County Health Department is offering free lead testing to students, something Commissioner Ford encouraged after the results came to light.
We’ll have eyes on today’s Commissioner meeting to see if the agenda gets amended to discuss the request.
