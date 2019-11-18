Shelby County inmate walks off from work site, says Division of Corrections

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A female Shelby County inmate walked away from her work site Saturday, according to the Division of Corrections.
Corneitra Dye, 27, was serving a two-year sentence for abuse/neglect of a child younger than 6.
SCDC says Dye was reported missing from her assigned work area near the corner of Germantown Road and Winchester Road around noon Saturday. When she couldn’t be found, she was classified as a walk-off.
According to SCDC, Dye is a level 3 inmate and cleared to work on external work lines.
She was last seen wearing black patns, a white thermal long-sleeve top, a white jacket and black shoes.
Dye arrived at SCDC in January 2019 and was scheduled for release in January 2021.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.