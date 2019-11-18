Shelby Farms promises to clean up piles of trash left by homeless inhabitants of park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There’s a messy situation at Shelby Farms with piles of trash left behind by people temporarily living in the park. Photos of the garbage-strewn site are making the rounds on social media.
A Facebook post showing the garbage and abandoned tents at Shelby Farms Park has been shared more than 800 times.
"The situation was brought to our attention ahead of that post and we’ve been working to tackle it since we were first made aware of it," Rebecca Dailey with Shelby Farms Park Conservancy said.
Dailey says park leaders called in Shelby County deputies to help ask the homeless individuals who set up camp in the park to relocate. According to park rules, no one is allowed inside the park after sunset and before sunrise, and staying overnight is trespassing.
“They were given ample time to gather their belongings and leave the property but unfortunately the property was left in a less than ideal state and we’ve got a little bit of cleaning up to do, which park teams are working on this week,” Dailey said.
Commenters on Facebook say the camp was located near the dog park on Raleigh Lagrange Road. We found trash left behind in the area. Park leaders say all of the garbage is expected to be cleaned up by the end of the week.
"It makes me sad to see that and to realize that there are people who have to live in a park because they don't have any other place to live," Joyce Freeland said.
Freeland walks her two dogs at the park often. She says she worries about the homeless who are forced to sleep in the cold.
"Now it's time to start thinking about we got to get these people indoors, especially at night," Freeland said.
Freeland says it's everyone's job to help keep the park clean.
“Even people walking their dogs need to clean after them and stuff like that just to keep it beautiful just like it is,” Freeland said.
