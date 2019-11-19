Arkansas man found guilty in 2nd-degree murder of infant son

JONESBORO, Ark. (WMC) - An Arkansas man has been sentenced for the murder of his 4-month-old son after the baby was taken to the hospital for breathing issues.
Seth Smith, 27, of Bono, was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to 18 years in prison Monday.
Law officials says first responders took the infant to the hospital after learning that he was having difficulty breathing. Smith’s son died while first responders were working to resuscitate him.
According to Scott Ellington, the prosecuting attorney of this case, an autopsy showed traumatic brain injuries, contusions and intramuscular hemorrhage.
