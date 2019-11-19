High temperatures near 70 this week

There will be a chance for a light shower before 7 a.m. this morning, but the rest of the day will feature sunshine. Temperatures are in the 40s now, but will rise to the mid to upper 60s this afternoon. It will be clear tonight with lows in the 40s.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 66. Winds will be northwest at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 44. Winds northwest 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: We will have another nice day tomorrow with a mix of sun and clouds and highs near 70 degrees. It will stay unseasonably warm through the end of the week with highs in the upper 60s Thursday and lower 60s Friday. A weak cold front will arrive in the Mid-South on Thursday afternoon and will sit over our area through Friday night. Scattered showers will be possible on Thursday afternoon and then widespread rain arrives late Thursday into early Friday. It will rain most of the day Friday. No severe weather is expected, but rain could be heavy at times.
WEEKEND: Temperatures will drop into the 50s for highs and 30s for lows over the weekend. Saturday will feature clouds and a light shower early, but those will clear later in the day. Sunday will feature more sunshine and dry conditions.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.