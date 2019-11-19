High temperatures near 70 this week

REST OF THE WEEK: We will have another nice day tomorrow with a mix of sun and clouds and highs near 70 degrees. It will stay unseasonably warm through the end of the week with highs in the upper 60s Thursday and lower 60s Friday. A weak cold front will arrive in the Mid-South on Thursday afternoon and will sit over our area through Friday night. Scattered showers will be possible on Thursday afternoon and then widespread rain arrives late Thursday into early Friday. It will rain most of the day Friday. No severe weather is expected, but rain could be heavy at times.