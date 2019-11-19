Hustle remains unbeaten in NBA G-League

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Hustle beat the South Bay Lakers at the Landers Center in Southaven 137 to 120 to remain perfect to start the season at 5 and 0.
De’Anthony Melton, on loan from the Parent Grizzlies, led the way with 27 points, nine rebounds and five assists.
Fellow assignee Josh Jackson also stuffed the stat sheet, finishing with 22 points, six boards and three steals.
Two-way player Yuta Watanabe finished with a season-high of 22 points to go with seven rebounds.
Jarrod Uthoff had a double-double by halftime, ultimately finishing with 19 points and 13 rebounds.
Next game is set for Friday at the Oklahoma City Blue.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.