IRONMAN 70.3 race coming to the Bluff City October 2020

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - IRONMAN is bringing the newest IRONMAN 70.3 to the Mid-South.
Organizers were in Memphis Tuesday to announce Shelby Farms Park is hosting Tennessee’s first IRONMAN 70.3 Oct. 3, 2020.
IRONMAN along with city leaders gathered in Shelby Farms Park for the announcement. The organization also named St. Jude as their partner for the event.
The IRONMAN website says the inaugural event will have activities for competitors and those not racing -- paddle boarding, horseback riding and playground fun to name a few.
Last week, IRONMAN Triathlon tweeted a cryptic message saying anything is possible.
Memphis was one of four finalists for an IRONMAN Triathlon earlier this year, but the event went to Tulsa, Oklahoma instead.
Those who wish to participate in next year’s race can register online beginning Dec. 10.
