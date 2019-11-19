MAS responds to accusations involving dog, puppies left outside Memphis home in freezing temperatures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Animal Services is responding to a rescue group’s accusations that animal control officers knowingly left dogs in an environment with neglectful owners, resulting in puppies starving and freezing to death.
With record cold temperatures plummeting to the teens last week, the “All 4 Rescue League” says the owners of a dog and her puppies left them outside during the cold snap.
MAS told WMC Action News 5 “...just because someone is charged with a violation, it does not automatically mean we get to seize their pet.”
MAS says they are currently investigating the incident and have met with all officers involved. The organization says they do not believe any inappropriate actions were taken given the way the law is written to date.
The shelter director is working with the city attorney to strengthen animal ordinances.
