Prosecutor: Police kill man who shot wife after child calls 911 for help

HORN LAKE, Miss. (WMC) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Horn Lake.
Prosecutor John Champion says a child called 911 around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday and said their father shot their mother.
Officers responded to the scene on Winterwood Drive and learned the man was inside the house with a weapon.
Champion says a group of officers spoke to the man on one side of the house while other officers went pulled the woman to safety on the other side of the house. She is reportedly in “extremely critical condition.”
Champion says officers fatally shot the man when he would not comply.
Three children were inside the home at the time of the shooting but they were not injured.
An MBI spokesman says Horn Lake police asked for help with the investigation.
No other details have been made available.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.