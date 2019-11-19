MPD director says he will retire in 2021

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In a sit-down with Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings, he detailed some things he would like to accomplish in his remaining 17 months with the department.
Rallings was named police director in 2016.
His retirement, he says, is set in stone because he is part of the city’s deferred retirement plan, or DROP.
The program allows city employees to plan their retirement three years in advance.
“I asked the mayor to allow me to stay until that and I hope he allows me to do that,” said Rallings.
Rallings’ retirement date is now April 2021.
He says during his remaining time with MPD he has a list of things he wants to accomplish, including a take-home car program, changing the rank structure and restructuring the residency program.
