10 adults, 7 children displaced in Raleigh apartment fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department responded to an apartment fire that broke out Tuesday morning displacing 10 adults and seven children.
Lt. Wayne Cook says the fire started because of an electrical malfunction in an air conditioning unit outside of a building at the Jennifer Meadows Apartments. MFD says a total of four families were impacted and six units have been damaged.
Red Cross was also called to assist the families who were displaced.
One fire fighter was treated for smoke inhalation, but has since been released. No other injuries were reported.
